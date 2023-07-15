Anupam Kher pens adorable birthday wish for Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday penned an adorable birthday wish for late actor Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Uunchai’ actor shared a string of pictures and wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest darling #Vanshika! May God give you all the happiness in the world, long life, peace and great success. May all your dreams come true. I know you will miss #Papa today. But he is wishing you and also singing #HappyBirthdayVanshika song for you! Everybody loves you. You are more than a daughter for me. You are amazing, gorgeous, brilliant, bright, funny and unique. All my love, prayers and blessings on your special day and for the rest of your life!”

Anupam shared some throwback pictures of Satish with her daughter and other family members.

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Actor Mahima Chaudhry commented, “Happy birthday Vanshika.”

Chunky Panday commented, “Happy Happy birthday.”

Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi.

Anupam was the first one who broke the news of his demise on social media.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish Kaushik established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot.

He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. Satish Kaushik started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood.

