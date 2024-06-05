Anupam Kher pens cryptic note following Lok Sabha poll results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Bollywood actor Anupam Kher penned a cryptic note after the declaration of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results.

While the BJP-led NDA won the elections, they lost seats in a few key constituencies, including in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad, home to the Ram Mandir.

Kher, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on "an honest leader and his efforts."

He wrote, "Kabhi kabhi sochta hoon ki imaandaar vyakti ko bahot zyada imaandaar nahi hona chahiye. Jungle mein seedhe tane wale ped he sabse pehle kaate jaate hai. Bahut zyada imaandaar vyakti ko he sabse zyada kasht uthane padte hai. Par phir bhi woh apni imaandaari nahi chhodta. Isliye karodo logo ke liye prerna ka stotra banta hai. (Sometimes I think an honest man shouldn't be very honest. A tree with straight bark is often cut down first. The honest man has to bear most problems in life. Despite the hurdles, he doesn't give up his honesty. That is why he is an inspiration to crores of people.)"

Anupam Kher also turned cheerleader for Kangana Ranaut. He congratulated the actress and wished her the best for her new journey.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a video featuring Kangana's recent photos and posted an accompanying note.

The note read, "My dearest #Kangana! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard so anything can happen."

Talking about his work front, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Kaagaz 2', 'Vijay 69', 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

