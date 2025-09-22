Mumbai, Sep 22 Veteran actor Anupam Kher ran into the original “Cool” director Ram Gopal Varma in Mumbai on Monday. Kher revealed that although he has only done a small cameo appearance in one of Ram Gopal Varma's movies (Sarkar), he has always been an admirer of his brilliance as a filmmaker.

Posting a photo with the 'Satya' maker, Kher wrote on his official Instagram account, "COOL DUDE: I was really very happy to meet the maverick director #RamGopalVerma recently! Even though as an actor i have just done a small guest appearance role appearance in one of his films, but i have always admired his brilliance (sic)."

Kher was seen placing his hands on Ram Gopal Varma's shoulder in the picture dropped by him on his IG.

Calling RGV one of the original 'Cool' directors, he added, "He is one of the original “Cool” directors. Hope he soon comes up with something extraordinary with me also in it! Wishing you great luck my friend! @rgvzoomin #Shiva #Satya #Company #Sarkar #Rangeela."

On Sunday, Kher posed with the Gen Z star Ahaan Panday. Taking to his Insta, he shared a photo with the ‘Saiyaara’ star. The veteran actor also claimed that he does not feel any generation gap with Ahaan.

The image featured Kher and Ahaan smiling at the camera as they posed together.

Kher wore formal attire, rounding off his look with a blazer, whereas Ahaan shelled breezy vibes with his choice of a hoodie.

Extending a warm welcome to the newbie actor, Kher wrote on the photo-sharing app, “NO GENERATION GAP HERE! Welcome #AhaanPandey to this wonderful jungle of creativity, fun, success, failure, blood rush, excitements, disappointments, joy rides, awards, rewards and lots of ups and downs. May you have a long long innings in this magical world of madness called cinema! Jai Ho! #Saiyara #Actor.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor