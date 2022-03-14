Anupam Kher reacts to the success of 'The Kashmir Files' says it is beyond controversies now

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s. Talking about the movie Anupam Kher said “People are watching this film and the growth it has witnessed is because it is the truth that was pushed under the rug. People are suddenly seeing that.”

Further, he added, “Sometimes pain connects people and people have understood what pain, tragedy, and losing someone is in the last 2 and a half years. People have understood what fear is. So, they are much more sensitised towards people who have gone through so much in their lives. When they saw what was hidden for the past 32 years, they were horrified and they also felt guilty and now they want to heal those 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits. They want to heal them by at least listening to their story.”

On being asked if the controversies around the film bothered him, Kher said “The film is beyond controversies now. I don't think controversies are going to affect it at all because there is a large part of the audience that has embraced the film beautifully and sensitively.”

Meanwhile, the movie also stars Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.