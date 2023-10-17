Anupam Kher recalls watching Hema Malini shooting for 'Kudrat' during his college days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher recalled watching Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini shooting for her film 'Kudrat' during his college days.

While sharing glimpses from the birthday bash hosted by 'Seeta Aur Geeta' actor on his Instagram handle, he wrote in the caption, "Hema Malini ji is undoubtedly the most graceful and dignified lady in the Indian film Industry. I was in college when I first saw her shooting for #Kudrat film. I was 24 then. After getting into films I was lucky to have worked with her in some movies."

"Yesterday was her 75th birthday. She hosted a party. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings. Full of music, fun and nostalgia. And even after so many years #HemaJi has the same grace, dignity, magic and inner beauty! May God give her long, happy and healthy life. Hema ji ki jai ho! #HappyBirthdayHemaJi #Dreamgirl," he added.

Hema Malini celebrated her birthday yesterday. She hosted a grand party, which was attended by who's who of Bollywood.

From Rekha, Anupam Kher, Jaya Bachchan to Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, a slew of stars marked their presence at Hema Malini's birthday celebrations in Mumbai.

For the occasion, Hema wore a stunning pink saree with statement jewellery. Her daughter Esha amped up her fashion game in a golden gown. Salman looked dapper in a black blazer that he paired with a black shirt and black jeans.

Raveena Tandon wore a shiny co-ord set. Jackie Shroff posed for paps with a plant in his hand.

Rani Mukerji arrived at the bash in a gorgeous blue saree.

Esha penned a note and shared pictures wishing her mother on her 75th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday mamm. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on..."

She also added, "You are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you."

In the pictures, Esha gave a peck on her mother's cheek and also hugged her.

Hema Malini is also a politician. She won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

On the other hand, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer'. He was also in 'The Vaccine War', which was released on September 28. Kher is also all set to come with his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

