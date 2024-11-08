Anupam Kher receives special gift from 'Saaransh' director Mahesh Bhatt on completing 40 years in industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher has received a heartfelt gift from Mahesh Bhatt, the director of his debut film 'Saaransh'.

The acclaimed director congratulated Kher on his 40-year journey in the film industry, presenting him with what he described as the "ultimate prize."

Kher shared a photo with Bhatt on social media, writing, "Sometimes, pictures can't capture all emotions... What you see is my excitement as I receive this from my guru, friend, philosopher, and guide #MaheshBhattSaab, who congratulated me on completing 40 years in the Indian film industry! Over the years, I've been fortunate to receive immense love for my work, but today, I feel I've been given the ultimate prize."

The actor also posted a letter he received from Bhatt, in which the director reminisced about casting Kher in Saaransh and praised his enduring performance. Bhatt noted that Kher "didn't let *Saaransh* become his prison," continuing to push forward and accomplish more in his career.

Reflecting on the emotional moment, Kher wrote, "What you don't see in this picture are the many tears that fell during this exchange. You don't see my emotions, nor the overwhelming sense of love and kindness Bhatt Saab's gesture stirred in me. It brought back so many memories. I kept rereading his words, rendered speechless, as I held his hand in gratitude."

"#BhattSaab is the man who gave me my identity as an actor. He guided me to become both the person and the artist I am today. He transformed me on every level, and I am forever indebted to him for helping me believe in myself. THANK YOU BHATT SAAB!" he added.

With 'Vijay 69' released today, November 8, on Netflix, Kher expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you, Mahesh Bhatt, for making me feel like this on the release day of my most special film, #Vijay69. You are the reason I'm here... #Vijay69onNetflix #YRFEntertainment @yrf @netflix_in."

Anupam Kher has also garnered acclaim for his recent role in 'The Signature', which delves into the emotional challenges of a devoted husband confronting a life-altering crisis.

Directed by Akshay Roy, Vijay 69, released on Netflix on November 8, tells the heartwarming story of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

