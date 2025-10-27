Anupam Kher rejuvenates himself with Mohammed Rafi’s melody on the most magical street in the world

Mumbai, Oct 27 Anupam Kher, who is currently vacationing in Switzerland, posted a heartwarming moment as he enjoyed a peaceful stroll down what he called the most magical street in the world.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the veteran actor shared a delightful video of himself enjoying a serene stroll along a lush, green street in Switzerland. Adding to the charm, Kher paired the clip with Mohammed Rafi and Sonu Nigam’s timeless melody “Pukarta Chala Hoon Main” as the background score, perfectly capturing the peaceful vibe of his vacation moment.

For the caption, Anupam wrote, “Nature always heals, rejuvenates, restores. And some old Hindi film songs Playing in your head and heart add more magic to the most magical street in the world! #SwitzerlandDiaries.”

On October 26, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor shared a video from a railway station in Switzerland, where he was seen standing beside the Yash Chopra train of the Jungfrau Railway. In the clip, Anupam Kher said, “What an amazing feeling to have Yashji's name on this train. Yashji, you are great. The time that I spent with you is the richest time of my life and to see your name on a train which is and it's snowing. I miss you very much. You're the bestest. To have a train named after you at the height of this snowy, amazing place. Wow, wow, wow. Jai Ho, Jai Ho. Yashji, Yash Chopra is great. You are the greatest.”

The Special 26 actor also penned a long note in the caption, “ASH CHOPRA AND SWITZERLAND: The fact that ONE person’s cinematic vision can change the tourism industry of a country is UNBELIEVABLE! And that is exactly I witnessed in my trip here. Almost every location has a #YashChopra stamp in Switzerland! His portraits, his statue, trains named after him, Bollywood restaurants, signboards in Hindi and thousands of Indian Tourists (sic)”

“I am deeply humbled and proud that I got to spend so much time with him apart from being part of so many #YRF films. Yash ji - You will always be the GREATEST! Jai Ho. #Cinema #Magic#SwitzerlandDiaries.”

The Yash Chopra Train is a tribute by the Swiss government to legendary Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra, honouring his lasting connection with Switzerland.

