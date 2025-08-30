Anupam Kher returns with his one-man show 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' after 2 years

Mumbai, Aug 30 Veteran actor Anupam Kher has returned with his popular one-man show "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" after a gap of almost two years.

In the last 21 years, he has been performing the play, Kher has delivered more than 450 shows of "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai".

Kher took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of the theatre where he will be performing the show. He pointed out that doing theatre is different than movies, as there is no scope for retakes in it.

The clip also included a glimpse of the team in action behind the scenes before the show.

Spilling his excitement and nervousness for his autobiographical drama, he wrote: "Doing my #OneManShow #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai after a gap of almost two years. The play is based on my life and its failures. Have been doing this play for 21years with more than 450 shows all over the world. But nervousness before every show is the same as it was on the first performance on 8th August, 2004 in Mumbai."

Asking for wishes from his InstaFam, Kher added: "So send me all your love and blessing. I NEED them. Om Namah Shivaye! #Play #Theatre #Joy."

For those who do not know, "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" is a monologue-based play and a dramatisation of his own life journey.

Kher first performed the play on August 8, back in 2004. Ever since then, the actor has taken it across the globe with over 450 shows in the last 20 years. Kher further transitioned it into digital documentation. On June 7, 2020, "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" was officially launched on his website, giving access to a wider audience.

Up next, Kher will be seen essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri’s "The Bengal Files", which is scheduled to be out in the theatres on September 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor