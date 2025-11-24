Anupam Kher reveals he almost lost lead role in 'Saaransh' during IFFI masterclass

Panaji (Goa), November 24 : Actor Anupam Kher inaugurated the first masterclass of the day at Kala Mandir during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), engaging a packed audience with insights from his five-decade-long career.

Speaking at the session titled "Giving Up is NOT a Choice," Kher recounted how he almost lost the lead role in Saaransh just days before the shoot began.

He said he had prepared for six months for the role, which he considered a life-changing opportunity. However, the news of being replaced left him devastated. Kher recalled that he was shattered by the news and had even decided to leave Mumbai. But before boarding the train back home, he visited director Mahesh Bhatt one last time. During the emotional meeting, Kher broke down, prompting Bhatt to reconsider the decision. Bhatt eventually reversed the casting choice and reinstated him in the role. According to Kher, this incident changed the course of his career and taught him that setbacks are "not the end, but often the beginning of a rise."

Throughout the 90-minute session, Kher frequently returned to his childhood for examples that shaped his outlook. Describing life in a cramped lower-middle-class home shared by 14 family members, he noted that his grandfather's easygoing nature made the environment joyful despite limited resources. The lesson, he said, was to "find happiness in the smallest things."

During his session, Kher also spoke about how failure was treated at home when he was growing up. Recalling a report card that placed him 58th out of 60 students, he shared that his father, a clerk with the forest department, did not scold him. Instead, he paused and told his son that topping the class comes with lifelong pressure, but being 58th means "there are opportunities only to improve." According to Kher, that moment taught him that "failure is an event, never a person."

Urging the audience to believe in their own story, Kher introduced what he called one of the most important principles of his life: "Become the lead in your own biopic." He argued that personality is not about perfection, but about being comfortable with who you are. Life, he said, should not be expected to stay smooth. "Problems," he insisted, "are what make your biopic a superstar biopic."

The 56th edition of IFFI continues to bring together global cinematic talent through screenings, cultural showcases, tributes and interactive masterclasses. The festival, jointly organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Government of Goa, is being held in Panaji from November 20 to 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor