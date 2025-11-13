Anupam Kher reveals interesting facts about his iconic Dr. Dang uniform in ‘Karma’

Mumbai, Nov 13 Veteran actor Anupam Kher met designer Madhav Agasti, the man responsible for some iconic dresses of Bollywood in the 80s & 90s, and wished him on his 75th birthday.

Taking to social media, Kher posted a video of meeting Agasti, and talking about the costume of his character Dr Dang from the 1986 drama "Karma". We could also see the costume of Mogambo from "Mr India", which was worn by Amrish Puri.

Praising the designer for his creative prowess, Kher penned on his Instagram, "Wishing @madhavagasti_1975 a very happy and peaceful 75th birthday. #MadhavJi was one of first costume designers of my life in cinema! (sic)"

The 'Tanvi: The Great' maker added that Agasti is responsible for making some of the most memorable outfits in Bollywood.

"He made all my iconic dresses in the late 80’s and early 90’s including the iconic uniform of #DrDang from #KARMA. So happy to be present at the event celebrating his life! Thank you dearest #MadhavJi for your contribution in my success story. Love and Prayers always! (red heart and flower emojis) #MadhavsMensModes," the post concluded.

Talking about "Karma", the Subhash Ghai directorial enjoys a talented cast including Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala, and Kher.

Kher was seen as the main antagonist in the film, Dr. Michael Dang, and both the character and its look have been inked in the history of Indian cinema.

With scores composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, "Karma" enjoys camera work by Kamalakar Rao and editing by Waman Bhonsle and Gurudutt Shirali.

Backed by Ghai, the project marked the filmmaker's reunion with Dilip Kumar after the success of their 1982 release "Vidhaata".

"Karma" turned out to be the highest-grossing Indian film of 1986.

