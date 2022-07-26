Anupam Kher reveals Rajshri films were established on Independence day

Veteran actor Anupam Kher dropped a series of pictures from the sets of his next family entertainer film 'Uunchai', directed by Sooraj Barjatya, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Taking to Instagram handle, the 'Saaransh' actor shared a video along with a series of behind-the-scenes pictures.

In the video, Kher was seen donning a black-collar t-shirt. He shared the details about Rajshri Productions and his upcoming film 'Uunchai'.

Sharing the post, Kher captioned the post with a long note. He wrote, 'Do you know that @rajshri films were also established on the day of independence of the country. Their 75th year is also going on. This production house has always respected Indian traditions in these 75 years. They are actually the coolest film family in the country. #Uunchai of #SoorajBarjatya is releasing on 11-11-22 this year. Spread it! #75YearsOfRajshri #SoorajBarjatya #IndianValues #MagicOfCinema'

One of the pictures is the poster of 'Uunchai'.

In the next black-white picture, the film director Sooraj was seen with a big smile while holding the clapboard of 'Uunchai' movie. The other picture is the close of the clapboard.

In the fourth picture, Kher is seen praying to god before his shot. He could be seen donning a khaki kurta pyjama with big frame spectacles, and a wig.

The next few pictures of the director and himself from the sets of the film at Mount Everest in Nepal.

A few hours ago, Rajshri Productions, shared a post on their Instagram and announced the news.

They captioned the post, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

The film directed by Sooraj Barjatya, apart from Amitabh, also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

The movie is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha', which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles.

Makers began shooting for 'Uunchai' in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, Anupam Kher announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram account.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'A Wednesday' actor to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency'. He recently also shared his character's look from the film. Manikarnika Films presents 'Emergency', which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, 'The Signature' alongside Mahima Chaudhry. And he will also be next seen in 'Kaagaz 2' which is to be the 526th film of his 38 years of career in Indian cinema. The movie is helmed by VK Prakash who directed the original version of the movie in Malayalam. And it's produced by Satish Kaushik production.

