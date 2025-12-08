Anupam Kher reveals why failure can’t defeat him as he sweats it out in the gym

Mumbai, Dec 8 Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a powerful message on resilience while giving a glimpse of his intense workout session.

As he sweated it out in the gym, the actor reflected on why failure will never be able to overtake him. In his latest post on Instagram, the ‘Special 26’ actor emphasized the importance of discipline, consistency, and a strong mindset. Sharing his video of doing a chest workout, Kher wrote, “Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough. A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. Jai Ho! #HarHarMahadev #GivingUpIsNotAnOption.”

In the clip, the veteran actor is seen posing with his back towards the camera as he works on his back and chest during the workout. He also added Shankar Mahadevan’s Shiv Tandav Stotram as background score for the video.

The 70-year-old actor often shares his workout videos, giving a glimpse into his fitness sessions.

On the work front, Anupam Kher’s film “Tanvi The Great” recently returned to theatres. It re-released in theatres on September 26. The film featured an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, along with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

“Tanvi The Great” told the story of a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum who lived with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her late father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreamed of saluting the national flag at the Siachen Glacier one day.

Up next, the veteran actor announced that he has teamed up with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for his 549th film. On the first day of the shoot, Kher presented the Hum Saath-Saath Hain director with an auspicious shawl from Ayodhya.

Calling Barjatya an “icon and an amazing person, Anupam Kher wrote, “ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM: Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA! Presented him the auspicious shawl which I got from #Ayodhya! (sic).”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor