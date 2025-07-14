Anupam Kher Reveals Why He Quit Alcohol and Non-Veg Food for The Bengal Files

Vickey Agnihotri will be back with another real-life story The Bengal Files and Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi. Anupam Kher revealed that he is on strict diet for the role for a year to get into his character, including going full veg.

In an interview with Aap Ki Adalat Kher revealed, "Doing Mahatma Gandhi's role is a dream for any actor. I had to toil hard for one year for this role. Besides losing weight, I stopped having a non-vegetarian diet and alcohol for the last one year, since August, to internalise Gandhi's role for this movie."

Anupam Kher is currently promoting 'Metro In Dinoo...' and will be seen next in The Bengal Files, a film based on the Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali riots of 1946. The movie, also starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, focuses on key events of the 1940s, including Direct Action Day. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, the film's tagline is: "If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you."