Anupam Kher ropes in National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh for his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh has come on board for veteran actor Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

On Thursday, Kher took to Instagram and expressed excitement about his collaboration with Kruti.

He wrote, "Happy and delighted to share that #NationalAward winning choreographer Ms. #KrutiMahesh is choreographing the songs for my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. She creates magic on screen with her sensitivity, imagination and of course her brilliance! Thank you dearest @iamkrutimahesh for being part of our musical #TanviTheGreat! Jai Ho!#Ghoomar #Dholida #Garmi #Pranavalaya."

Kher also dropped a picture with Kruti from the sets of his film.

Kruti has received National Award for Best Choreography for the song Ghoomar in Sanjay Leel Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat', which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She also garnered a lot of praise for choreographing Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Dholida' song in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Coming back to Kher's directorial, he announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

He is yet to announce the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and a few other films in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor