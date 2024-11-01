Anupam Kher says ‘be a family to those who need you’

Mumbai, Nov 1 Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will next be seen in the upcoming film “Vijay 69,” shares a heartfelt video of him celebrating Diwali with his co-actor Mihir Ahuja.

On Friday, Kher took to his Instagram handle and dropped a sweet video where he can be seen feeding sweets to Mihir. Alongside it, the actor wrote, “You don’t have to be related to each other to be a family. Be caring, be inclusive, make connections and be a family to those who need you. This Diwali celebrate the spirit of bond, of togetherness, of companionship, of life…From the team of #Vijay69 … Happy Diwali to you, your near and dear ones and everyone you call and consider your family! Love you #Vijay69OnNetflix.”

In the photos, Anupam and Mihir can be seen twinning in white outfits. Meanwhile, Vijay 69, directed by Akshay Roy, will see Mihir Ahuja's character unexpectedly stepping into the role of a cheerleader and companion for Anupam Kher’s character, Vijay Mathew.

Talking about the film, the 'Special 26' actor said in a statement, “This Diwali, as we celebrate togetherness and the bond that holds us as a family, 'Vijay 69' reminds us of something very special — family isn't just about blood relations. Sometimes, the people who come into your life unexpectedly end up being the ones who care for you the most. Mihir's character becomes that unexpected light in my journey in the film, and in real life too, we’ve built a bond that feels like family.” Speaking about working with Kher, Mihir shared it was both a learning experience and a privilege.

“Vijay 69” tells the inspiring story of a 69-year-old man who dares to dream big and achieve the unimaginable. The film, which also stars Chunky Panday in supporting role, is set for release on Netflix on November 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor