Anupam Kher says Chef Sanjeev Kapoor made 'food fashionable in India'

Mumbai, Nov 29 Veteran actor Anupam Kher claimed that Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the one who made 'food fashionable in India'.

As Kher ran into Sanjeev Kapoor at the airport, the Chef promised him to invite him to his home soon and treat him with his oh so famous food.

Kher uploaded a video on his Instagram, where he can be seen talking about visiting Sanjeev Kapoor's house, who actually also happens to be his neighbour, and also spending some quality time with him, among good food and a heartfelt conversation.

On the promise to meet again shortly, the two parted ways.

Sharing a small glimpse of the unexpected meet on social media, Kher penned the caption, "Always a pleasure to meet the OG chef @sanjeevkapoor at Mumbai Airport this morning! We are neighbours but meet more at the airports. This time he has promised to actually invite me to his home and make me eat his delicious food! He certainly was one of the very first who made food fashionable in India! (sic)".

"Thank you my friend for your love, warmth, appreciation and recipes! See you soon! (Love eyed and Smiling Face with Sunglasses Emojis) #KhanaKhazana #Food #Chef," he added.

Kher is extremely active on social media and keeps entertaining the netizens with fun updates from his personal and professional life.

On Friday, the veteran actor gave out fitness goals at 70 by dropping a couple of photos from his latest gym session on his IG.

Kher was seen posing next to various gym equipment, such as a treadmill and stacked up dumbbells, in the post, which also included the inspiring caption, "The one who falls and gets up is stronger than the one who never tried.“ Jai Bajrang Bali! (Red heart, Smiling Face with Sunglasses and bicep emojis) #ShapeUp #NeverGiveUp #InnerStrength. (sic)"

