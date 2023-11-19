Anupam Kher sends best wishes to team India for World Cup 2023 final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all positive about the performance of team India in the World Cup 2023 final match against Australia.

He shared his best wishes for the Men in Blue in his video message, saying "Today is India vs Australia final. India's win will be heard in the whole world. We will win 100 percent."

Kher shared his enthusiasm through poetry with powerful words, "Jeet ke liye junoon chahaiye atma vishwas rago meinj khoob chahaiye ye asmaan bhi aayega zameen par bas iradon mein jeet ki goonj chahaiye..."

Earlier, he spoke toand said, "I will definitely watch the match but I am travelling from Bangalore, so I will watch the entire second innings of the second team playing. Our country has reached the final, one can say with certainty that enthusiasm and passion are within all of us. And the spirit will be with us and we will win the World Cup and it will be a gift to the nation. This is our spirit."

Notably, India stormed into the final after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor