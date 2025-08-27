Anupam Kher sends heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, prays for "peace and happiness"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has extended heartwarming greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a post dedicated to Ganpati Bappa, further sending his prayers on Wednesday.

"Many many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Ganesh Chaturthi! May Ganesh ji give you happiness and peace always! Ganpati Bappa Morya," he wrote in the caption.

Kher also included a video of Ganpati Bappa's idol along with a devotional song, basking in the festive vibe.

Fans instantly took to the comment section and wished the actor on Ganesh Chaturthi.

His 'Tanvi The Great' co-star Shubhangi Dutt wrote, "Wishing a very very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family Sir!!"

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have already kicked in across the country, with celebrities also joining in the foray.

While many have brought Bappa to their homes, stars like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Suniel Shetty, among others, shared their greetings across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary with Kirron Kher, penning a heartfelt note for his wife.

"Feels like a lifetime! In our case it IS a lifetime! 10 years of beautiful friendship and 40Yrs of marriage! We have had our share of tough times. But we have survived these years with lot of grace, dignity and love! For many initial years we gave each other gifts and then it has been a bouquet of flowers," a part of his post read.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in his directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great.' It tells the story of a young girl who wishes to join the Indian Armed Forces. He next has Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files,' where he will be seen portraying Mahatma Gandhi.

