Anupam Kher shares rare pic with Salman Khan, calls their relationship 'saalo ki dosti'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher treated his fans to a rare picture with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, giving a glimpse of their deep friendship.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the 'Emergency' actor shared a picture of him hugging Salman, along with a caption in which he spoke about his long-standing friendship with the Bollywood star.

In his caption, Kher wrote, "Salman aur main! Hum zyada bhale naa miley, par jab milte hain toh saalo ki dosti ki khushi chehre par saaf dikhaai deti!" (Salman and I! We may not meet often, but when we do, the happiness of years of friendship is clearly visible on our faces.)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher is currently seen in Emergency, which also stars Kangana Ranaut. Directed by the 'Queen' actress herself, the film revolves around the historic Emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

Salman, on the other hand, will headline AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid this year. Last year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of Sikandar. In May 2024, the production house officially announced Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film, posting, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Apart from Sikandar, Salman is also set to appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

