Anupam Kher shares special birthday wish for PM Modi, says, he made every Indian proud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 17 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wished a long and healthy life for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Appreciating the PM for "making Indians proud in every corner of the world," Kher said that his mother calls PM “Sadhuji.”

He wished the PM on X (formerly Twitter) and posted a series of pictures.

Kher wrote in the caption, “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi sir! Happy Birthday to you! May God grant you a long and healthy life! May you continue to lead our India with the same dedication and hard work for many years to come. The position you have brought the country to in the last 9 years makes all Indians in every corner of the world feel proud. Your Life The style of living is extremely inspiring. My mother who calls you Sadhuji is also sending her loving blessings to you. Jai Ho!”

https://twitter.com/AnupamPKher/status/1703232627384471689

Earlier, he also congratulated him on the G20 Summit that took place in New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a picture of PM from the G20 Summit and wrote a long heartfelt note that read, "Jaya Jaya Bharatam! That is the feeling one gets when one witnesses the elaborate arrangements that have been made for the G20 Leadership Summit."

"High Tech, News Age, absolutely world-class but steeped in our Civilisational values, culture and rich heritage. This is the Bharat that we want the world to see, embrace and engage with. The national capital has been a massive facelift. People of Delhi will face some inconvenience over the next two days but the PM spoke about it. He has requested Delhiites to do it for Bharat. Atithi Devo Bhava is our culture. We bear inconveniences to make our guests comfortable," he added.

He further mentioned, "After all this is momentary but the memories and impression that the world will take back about Bharat and Bharateeya everlasting. G20 has been democratised like never before. Nearly 60 cities and more than 210 meetings pan India. PM has walked the talk w.r.t Jan Bhagidhari. It has become a Sabka G20 as every nook and corner of Bharat has hosted an event over the last year. The effect has been transformative and am personally witness to it. Let us hope that the world chooses Consensus over Conflict. Nations must embrace Human Centric Development. We need Growth that is Inclusive, Sustainable and Environment Friendly. We are the voice of emerging nations. We are the nation that the world is looking to for solutions. Friends, this is a moment to celebrate, to be proud of and to Believe that Bharat is no more On the Table but At the Table."

He concluded, "It is our moment under the Sun and Bharat is shining bright. Congratulations and Good Luck Prime Minister @narendramodi! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat."

On the work front, Kher has completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara. He will also be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial ‘The Vaccine War’.

