Anupam Kher shares transformation, says "needed to lose 7kgs for a role"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher amazed his fans with his incredible transformation, as he shared a glimpse of his weight loss journey.

The actor, best known for his performances in films like 'A Wednesday,' took to his Instagram account to share his before-and-after pictures, revealing a fitter version of himself.

In a compilation video, the actor shared how he shed "7 kilograms" in three months for a particular role. Alongside the pictures, Kher shared his thoughts on stepping out of one's comfort zone to achieve growth and change.

"It's only after you've stepped outside your comfort zone that you begin to change, grow, and transform" I needed to lose 7Kgs for a particular role I am embarking upon. It took me 3 months. Being a foodie never thought I will be able to achieve it! But then don't I say, #KuchBhiHoSaktaHa! Jai Ho!!," read his caption.

Just a couple of days back, the actor shared his experience of meeting legendary lyricist Gulzar at an airport and expressed his gratitude towards him for his "love and encouragement".

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a series of pictures and video featuring him with Gulzar. "The pages of an open book keep turning... Whether the wind blows or not, the days keep changing.... Yesterday at the airport, heart, mind and soul, all blossomed. His personality is something like this. Thank you very much Gulzar Saab for your love and encouragement. May the Lord grant you long and healthy life!" Kher wrote in the caption."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam is currently receiving praise for his role in 'Vijay 69'.'Vijay 69' tells the heartwarming story of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the YRF Entertainment film, was released on Netflix on November 8.

