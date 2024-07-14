Anupam Kher shares videos of PM Modi, Shankaracharyas from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared glimpses from the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony of the Ambani family and Radhika Merchant, which took place on Saturday evening in Mumbai's BKC.

Taking to his X account, Anupam shared four videos, calling the event "spectacular, dignified, and sacred."

In the videos, Vedic Pandits can be seen chanting important Vedic mantras, creating a spiritual atmosphere for the ceremony.

Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

One video also shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the newlywed couple and blessing them with gifts.

Along with the video, the 'Saaransh' actor added a caption saying that the ceremony showcased the Vedic and Sanatani traditions of India to guests from around the world.

"What a spectacular, dignified and sacred #AashirwaadCeremony it was for the #AnantRadhikaWedding!!! The ceremony also displayed the Vedic and Sanatani traditions of #Bharat to the guests from all over the world. Mr. #MukeshAmbani spoke so well about the family and traditional values. Jai Ho! #WeddingOfTheCentury #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani #Anant #Radhika #Wedding," read his post on X.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony on Friday, July 12, attended by international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

The star-studded guest list included Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.

Radhika Merchant captivated the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidai ceremony, she wore a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, followed by a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble featured a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance. Her regal appearance was enhanced by heirloom jewellery pieces embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds. Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations will continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception, on July 14.

