Anupam Kher shares warm birthday wishes to his "best anchor" Anil Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Actor Anupam Kher has extended his warm wishes to fellow actor and one of his closest friends, Anil Kapoor, on Wednesday.

As the 'Animal' star turned a year today, birthday wishes have been pouring in from his fans, friends, and colleagues from the industry.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video message and poured out his heart with best wishes, calling him a "best friend" and a "best anchor."

"Happy Birthday my dearest friend #KapoorSaab! May God give you all the happiness in the world. You are a great and a caring friend one could ever ask for. Thank you for all that you do for me! Knowingly and unknowingly! Thank you for your subtleties and obviousness. You are one of the finest actors of our times who has relentlessly almost ruled our business of entertainment! But at heart you are beautifully caring and mindful! Wishing you a long and healthy life. Love and prayers always," he wrote in the caption.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor have been close friends for a long time, often showing support for each other via social media posts.

They have also worked together on films like 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', 'Ram Lakhan, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain'.

Following the passing of their closest, the late Satish Kaushik, in 2023, the actors came together for an emotional reunion. It was on the birth anniversary that Kher and Kapoor offered a heartfelt tribute.

At one point, Anil Kapoor cried his heart out on his way to the stage when asked to share memories of his bond with the late actor. Anil Kapoor, who also worked on numerous movies with Satish, was repeatedly asked by the host to come on stage and share his memories, but he lacked the strength to hold back his tears.

