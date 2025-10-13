Anupam Kher shares why he deliberately stayed away from dancing as he posts his first-ever dance video

Mumbai, Oct 13 Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Monday, shared his first-ever dance video.

Known for his versatility on screen, Kher revealed that he had deliberately avoided dancing throughout his career. However, inspired to try something new, he took his first dance class last month and even learned a challenging hook step from choreographer Ceaser of the Bosco-Ceaser duo. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher posted a video where Ceaser is seen teaching the actor the hook step of the song “Tauba Tauba.”

The clip ends with Anupam and Ceaser performing together the hook step of Karan Aujla’s popular track. For the caption, the Tanvi the Great actor wrote, “ Dancing Alert: I have tried almost everything as an actor (Even learnt swimming at 68) and am still working on my craft! But I have deliberately stayed away from Dancing. Because I can’t dance. What you have seen me doing during my song sequences in films is my attempt to enjoy the situation. But last month I decided to learn dancing.”

“And I did my first-class last week! Then a couple of days back I met the great choreographer #Ceaser of #BoscoCeaser duo in a gym! And I told him about my dream. He first laughed and then taught me a difficult hook step just in 3mins. So presenting my first ever dance video. Hasna Nhi! Encourage Karna! Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHo #GreatTeacher.” (sic)

Yesterday, Anupam Kher relived the magic of the ’90s while attending the Filmfare Awards 2025. The ‘Special 26’ actor shared his excitement on Instagram after presenting the prestigious Filmfare trophy to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar — the iconic trio who shaped romance in Bollywood.

Describing the moment as “beautiful, heartwarming, and nostalgic,” Kher fondly reflected on how the ’90s continue to be one of the most cherished decades in Indian cinema.

Anupam wrote, “Thank you @filmfare for a great evening celebrating brilliance of cinema! It was an absolute pleasure to handover the #Filmfare lady to @karanjohar @iamsrk and @kajol for being the iconic trio of the 90s. The warmth shared on stage was beautiful, heartwarming and nostalgic! 90s certainly was the best time for cinema for love, bonding and togetherness!.”

