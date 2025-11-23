Anupam Kher Showers Praise on the Undisputed Pan-India Superstar Prabhas at Recent Event, Calls Him “Soft at Heart”

Prabhas continues to reign as Indian cinema’s undisputed pan-India superstar, commanding an enormous fandom not just across the country but globally. His towering screen presence, coupled with an unmistakable humility and warmth off-screen, has made him one of the most admired and beloved actors of this generation. It’s this very persona that recently drew heartfelt appreciation from veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently expressed his admiration for Prabhas, his co-star in the upcoming Hanu Raghavapudi directorial Fauzi. Speaking at a recent event, Anupam Kher said, “Prabhas is a great guy and a wonderful person. Very very gentle. He may be tall and big, but he’s very soft at heart. I love him.” His words reaffirm what fans across the world already know, that beyond being the undisputed pan-India superstar, Prabhas is also known for his humility, warmth, and quiet kindness.

Fauzi marks a promising collaboration between Prabhas and Anupam Kher and has already generated significant buzz. Anupam Kher’s heartfelt praise has only increased the excitement around this fresh pairing. Apart from Fauzi, Prabhas is gearing up for a powerful and diverse lineup that showcases his range across genres. Up next is Maruthi’s horror comedy The RajaSaab, followed by the highly anticipated Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam with Prashanth Neel. He then joins forces with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit, a film already generating massive buzz. Prabhas will also return to Nag Ashwin’s ambitious sci-fi world with Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, further solidifying his pan-India superstardom.