Anupam Kher sings a song for 'Metro... In Dino', shares a BTS video from sets

New Delhi, April 2 Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his excitement and said that it is a 'dream come true' moment for him as he got an opportunity to sing a song in Anurag Basu's film 'Metro... In Dino' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

It is an anthology film that consists of four different stories about modern-day relationships and their complications. 'The Accidental Prime Minister' actor posted a video from the sets while finishing his recording session with music composer Pritam and the director. He shared in the video that anything is possible in life. Pritam was also seen praising for his rendition of the track.

He wrote in the caption: "All dreams come true: I never thought in my dreams that I will get an opportunity to sing a song under the music direction of Pritam and in Anurag Basu's film #MetroInDini. I only say, "kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything is possible)."

