Anupam Kher starrer 'Calorie' to screen at International Film Festival of India 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Anupam Kher starrer 'Calorie' is set to make it's international premiere in the Cinema of the World section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which will be held from 20th to 28th November.

Produced by Compass Productions, 'Calorie' is written and directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Eisha Marjara. The film is slated to release in theatres across Canada on November 28, 2025.

Inspired by true events, according to the press note, the film follows a Sikh-Canadian family as they confront loss and generational wounds, rediscovering love, identity, and healing along the way.

The ensemble cast features Ellora Patnaik in the lead role, known for 'Sort Of', 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds', 'Kim's Convenience', and 'Ginny & Georgia', along with films such as 'My Own Country', 'Tapish', and 'One Small Visit'.

The film also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Shanaya Dhillon-Birmhan (debut), Ashley Ganger, Sana Syed, Puja Uppal and Tia Bhatia. The film is produced by Joe Balass.

According to the press note, the movie is a deeply moving, female-driven family drama which traces three generations of women as they confront their shared past and buried secrets during a transformative summer in India.

The story follows Monika, a stressed single mother who sends her two teenage daughters to visit their relatives in India, hoping the trip will reconnect them with their Punjabi roots. What begins as a reluctant visit soon unravels into a powerful journey of identity, healing, and rediscovery across continents and generations, added the press note.

'Calorie' marks another strong performance by Anupam Kher, who brings emotional depth and nuance to a film that bridges two worlds, Canada and India.

Known for his versatile global career, Kher's participation reinforces the film's cross-cultural resonance and storytelling power.

Anupam Kher, lead actor of the film, said, "Calorie is a deeply human story that goes beyond borders. It's about family, memory, and healingthemes that every audience can relate to. I was drawn to the honesty and emotional truth of Eisha's storytelling," as quoted by the press note.

According to the press note, the film was praised at its world premiere in the Calgary International Film Festival and won three awards at the International Film Festival of South Asia, Toronto.

