Anupam Kher-starrer ‘Vijay 69’ showcases determination, perseverance blended with humour

Mumbai, Oct 29 The makers of Anupam Kher-starrer ‘Vijay 69’, directed by Akshay Roy, dropped the trailer of the heartwarming film on Tuesday and it showcases the unconventional journey and perseverance of a 69-year-old man.

The director said: “Vijay 69 is about second chances and the gap between ‘what we thought we’d become and what we actually became’; it is about passion, determination and that timeless ingredient called perseverance - whether you're overcoming life's hurdles or training for a triathlon.”

He described working with Anupam Kher as a gift.

“Not only did he commit himself fully to the part; he also brought a depth and authenticity to the role that only the rarest of actors can. It was also a pleasure to work once again with my producer, Maneesh Sharma, to bring this YRF Entertainment and Netflix collaboration to fruition. The intention has been to craft a feel-good film that will, hopefully, resonate with audiences across generations. ”

The film traces the unconventional journey of a 69-year-old man who takes on the daunting challenge of competing in a triathlon. Anupam stars as Vijay, whose fiery spirit and determination inspire those around him to rethink what it means to pursue dreams at any age.

The newly released trailer teases Vijay's transformation from an irritable old man to a determined competitor as he trains rigorously for the triathlon despite facing skepticism and ridicule. The trailer shows moments of humor and conflict, as Mihir Ahuja becomes his unexpected companion on this intense journey, highlighting their unlikely bond.

Chunky Panday also joins the cast as Vijay’s old friend.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India said: “Vijay 69 is a special film, beautifully crafted with a powerful message of perseverance. This slice-of-life, inspiring story reflects our passion for telling meaningful stories. The legendary Anupam Kher, as the titular protagonist, brings immense nuance and heart to this uplifting tale.”

“Vijay 69” will be released on November 8 on Netflix.

