Anupam Kher takes a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, asks fans to watch The Kashmir Files only in theatres

Upload it on YouTube, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said yesterday, responding to Delhi BJP legislators' demand to declare the movie "The Kashmir Files" tax-free in the national capital. Now taking a dig at the Delhi CM, actor Anupam Kher who is part of the star cast urged movie goers to watch the film in theatres only. He further mentioned how the world got to know and understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits after 32 years. Using the hashtag #Shame, Anupam also called out people who are making fun of the tragedy.

#Shame (Friends, now all of you should watch #TheKashmirFiles only in cinema halls. After 32 years, you all have got to know about the plight of #KashmiriHindus, and understood their pain. You all have even shown sympathy towards them. For people who are making fun of this tragedy. Please make them feel your power),” he tweeted.The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office on Thursday. The movie’s total collection now stands at Rs 207.33 crore.The film has been declared tax-free in most BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

