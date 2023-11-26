Anupam Kher thanks producer Rajan Lall for helping him in his years of struggle

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], November 26 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude towards his fan and film producer Rajan Lall whom he recently met in Dubai after 39 years.

He took to his Instagram handle to share a video with him and recalled how he cried in front of him after he was replaced initially by ace film director Mahesh Bhatt in the movie 'Saaransh'.

Kher wrote in the caption, "Rajan Lal; a friend, a helper I met this time in Dubai after 39 years. In 1982 when I was looking for work in Mumbai and the conditions weren't good, those days director #mheshbhtttt lived in a small flat under his house. I always had a good one! They used to treat breakfast etc too! Basically he was always good to me! And then #Saaransh happened!! But I never forgot Rajan's kindness and generosity! Meeting him after 39 years in Dubai felt so so good. Here is a small video about our respective journeys! Thank you dear Rajan for your kindness in my days of hardship! #Gratitude #Kindness #Friend"

'Saaransh' was a 1984 film directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Anupam Kher, Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan. It is the story of an old couple and how they deal with the loneliness and anxieties of old age after the death of their only son.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Anupam Kher got injured while filming for 'Vijay 69'. He hurt his shoulder and informed his fans of the same by posting an image in which his injured right hand is seen in a sling.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director.

Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

He will seen in 'The Freelancer - The Conclusion'.

All episodes are set to stream on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency,' and 'Signature' in his kitty.

