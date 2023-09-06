Anupam Kher to be seen in ‘Calorie’ , says, "Happy to share that I have started the shoot of my 540th project"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be next seen playing a prominent role in Canadian director Eisha Marjara's film ‘Calorie’. The movie is shot in Amritsar and Montreal.

Kher took to his Instagram handle to share his look and other pictures from the sets. He is seen as an old Sikh man in the pictures.

He made an announcement about his next project, saying, “ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy to share that I have started the shoot of my 540th project! #Calorie is an Canadian film directed by critically acclaimed Canadian director #EishaMarjara and produced by #JoeBalass. The film is shot in Amritsar and Montreal! The script of this human tragedy tugged at my heart deeply. Some stories need to be told! #Caloriefilm #MagicOfCinema #CompassProductions”

After the post, his fans expressed their excitement about the project. One of them wrote, “Super excited to watch this movie!!!”

Another mentioned, “Age is a number but it is true and complete with you sir”

While the other wrote, “Very very curious about this one.”

The actor is recently seen in the extraction series, 'The Freelancer’. He will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine war’.

Recently, he also shared a look of his character from his 528th film, Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

