Anupam Kher to direct 'The Return' as Australia-India co-production

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is in Goa for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has revealed plans to direct a film titled 'The Return,' which will be a co-production between Australia and India.

Speaking to ANI, Kher opened up about the project, which will be his second directorial venture after 'Tanvi The Great'.

On being asked about collaborating on a film in Australia, Kher said, "Yes, I have never sat idle. When I don't have work, I write stories or think about books. About 10-12 years ago, I got an idea for an English film called 'The Return'. I wrote the story, and it revolves around a main character who goes to a foreign country."

As Australia is in focus this year at IFFI, Kher said he pitched the idea to Australian representatives attending the festival.

"I shared the story with some people from Australia. We are now working on the paperwork and permissions to make the film a reality," he added.

Kher confirmed that The Return would follow the release of 'Tanvi The Great', which is already complete and will soon be out for audiences.

Anupam Kher, who has acted in over 540 films and 100 plays during his 35-year career, has worked with well-known directors like Ang Lee, David O. Russell, and Woody Allen. His international projects include Silver Linings Playbook, Hotel Mumbai, and the series New Amsterdam. He has been honored with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The actor also opened up about the role of failure in shaping his success.

"If you look at my life, it is a sum total of my failures. I have put a post today about this lecture which is going on in my master class in the evening. It's written there, 'I am the Success Story of My Failures'," the actor said before his masterclass.

"I came from a poor family. I was the weakest student in my studies, although I loved playing games. Despite this, after 40 years, I have done 542 films and received many awards. It's my attitude towards failure that has brought me here," the actor added.

Kher is currently receiving praise for his role in 'Vijay 69'.'Vijay 69' tells the heartwarming story of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the YRF Entertainment film, was released on Netflix on November 8.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

