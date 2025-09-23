Anupam Kher, Tusshar Kapoor unveil Padma Shri Dr Raj Bothra's book 'USA v Raj', Kabir Bedi to play lead in it's film adaptation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Padma Shri Dr Raj Bothra's book titled 'USA v Raj' was unveiled by actors Anupam Kher and Tusshar Kapoor in Mumbai on Tuesday. Alongside the book release, a film adaptation of the same was also announced, which recently drew attention during its unveiling at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

According to the press note shared by the makers, actor Kabir Bedi will play the role of Dr Raj Bothra in the film.

The book chronicles the life of Dr Bothra, a Padma Shri, when he found himself arrested by the FBI on charges that would later be proven false. For 1,301 days, he endured wrongful imprisonment, separated from his family and stripped of everything familiar, until a jury of twelve ordinary Americans unanimously acquitted him in June 2022, as per the press note shared by the makers.

While talking to ANI, Dr Raj Bothra said, "All of a sudden, one day, the FBI showed up at my house and they said they had an arrest warrant for me. They took me to the court. Everybody else was given bail, but I was refused bail because I'm a flight risk. But when I look back, it is all related to how they can keep me there for three and a half years without a trial."

Anupam Kher applauded Dr Botha's courage in writing a book about his alleged wrongful imprisonment. While talking to ANI, Anupam said, "I applaud Dr. Botha's courage that he has written a book about it, and also, there's a film being made. Moreover, it's an Indian story. And I wish you good luck, and I hope you take care of your health. And what has happened has happened. But at the end, truth triumphs."

The film adaptation of 'USA v Raj' brings together a distinguished cast and creative team to translate this story of resilience and redemption to the screen.

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi will embody Dr. Raj Bothra with the weight, gravitas, and emotional depth the story demands.

Emily Shah of 'Jungle Cry' fame will portray Sonia Bothra, Dr Bothra's daughter, who stood steadfast through the ordeal.

Among others joining the cast is Ankur Bhatia, best known for his role in the web series 'Aarya'. The film will be directed by acclaimed cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran and produced by Prashant Shah of Bollywood Hollywood Productions, in collaboration with Twickenham Productions.

The screenplay and dialogues are entrusted to Zill-e-Huma, Shubho Deep Pal, Hussain Dalal, and Abbas Dalal, drawing from Dr Bothra's own memoir.

The sound design will be overseen by Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty. The film will be shot across India and the UK, reflecting the cross-continental sweep of Dr Bothra's life and legacy, according to the press note.

According to the press note, the life of Padma Shri Dr Raj Bothra, once a celebration of medical excellence and community service, was torn apart in December 2018 when an unexpected knock at his door changed everything.

A surgeon and interventional pain expert who devoted decades to healing, philanthropy, and strengthening ties between India and America, he was honoured with the Padma Shri during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's administration, awarded by President K. R. Narayanan.

Throughout his career, he has worked extensively in both the United States and India, leaving a significant impact in each.

Beyond his medical career, Dr Bothra helped set up the Nargis Dutt Foundation, worked for the Mother Teresa Foundation, and championed awareness campaigns on nicotine use, AIDS, and alcohol abuse.

Over the years, he has worked with influential public figures, including Indian prime ministers, U.S. presidents, Mother Teresa, and Pope John Paul II. He has received numerous awards in both India and the U.S. for his public service.

Yet despite such achievements, Dr. Bothra found himself arrested by the FBI on charges that would later be proven false. For 1,301 days, he endured wrongful imprisonment, separated from his family and stripped of everything familiar, until a jury of twelve ordinary Americans unanimously acquitted him in June 2022.

