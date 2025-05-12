Anupam Kher unveils Nasser's character poster from 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Ever since Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great was announced, the actor has left no stone unturned in keeping fans hooked.

Kher, who has been revealing the star cast for the film one after another, has now shared another poster introducing Nasser's character, Brigadier Rao.

Along with the poster, the actor added a caption that read: "ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: Even though #NasserSir is younger than me, it is because of his legendary film career that the 'SIR' comes out automatically when I refer to him. His acting graph and his list of films are an actor's dream," a part of his post read.



The film also stars 'Khaki: The Bihar Chapter' actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his debut on the big screen after years of working in television and on streaming platforms. The film also features debutant Shubhangi Dutt.

Apart from the two, the film also includes Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami in crucial roles. Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film.

Tanvi The Great features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC.

The film is also set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film, with music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.

The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced.

