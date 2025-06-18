Anupam Kher unveils new poster of his film 'Tanvi The Great', says "it is a canvas of stories"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

On Wednesday, he unveiled a new poster of the film that showcases looks of the characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Jackie Shroff, Iain Glen, and debutante Shubhangi.

"This poster is more than a collage of stars. It is a canvas of stories, all revolving around one young girl who defies labels, limits, and every easy definition of greatness. In a world that tries to fit her into a box, she dares to colour outside the lines. She is #TanviTheGreat who is coming to meet you in cinemas on the 18th of July, one month to go," Kher wrote.

The film was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

The cast behind Tanvi The Great including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and debutant Shubhangi Dutt spoke toabout the emotional journey of the film and the response it received at Cannes."I am not traditionally a director, but primarily an actor, but the story inspired me. When it reaches the heart of the people, it's really gratifying. The kind of comments we got in Cannes and in London are fantastic. I wanted to make a film from India for the world, and I think that I have sort of managed to achieve it," Kher said.

"It was a very emotional moment for us because, one, Mr. Kher is directing after two decades. And, of course, every director takes their film to Cannes, but when an actor-director takes it to Cannes, to a festival like this, it means a lot," Pallavi added.

Actor Boman Irani, who also stars in the film, spoke about the importance of Indian stories finding international platforms. "We need that nourishment of entertainment that we have grown up with over the decades, and why should we abandon that? However, there are certain kinds of films, certain tonalities, that are required, which I think should be aimed at the international market, so that we have a spotlight pointing towards our country..." he added.

The film's young lead, Shubhangi, shared how overwhelming the entire experience has been for her. From the Cannes premiere to a recent screening in London, she's still processing it all.

"It feels very overwhelming right now. Even after the Cannes screening, I was still processing it all. Yesterday, we had a London screening, and I'm still processing it because I'm living every moment of it... For a movie like this, I don't think I could have asked for anything more. It's a new life."

Tanvi The Great follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dreamto stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfill this mission, according to Variety.

