Anupam Kher visits Ayodhya to launch his program on Lord Hanuman temples

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who visited the holy city of Ayodhya for the first time in his life today, opened up about his program and why it was important for him to come to Hanuman Garhi here.

Talking to ANI, Kher shared the reason behind his visit to Hanuman Garhi, “Last year I took the decision to visit different religious places to offer my prayers. The second decision is to go to border areas of the country. We have prepared a program, which we will announce here. It is about Lord Hanuman temples, and therefore it was important to come to Hanuman Garhi.”

In the earlier hours of Friday, Kher shared a picture of himself on Instagram from Ayodhya and wrote, “Loved ones! With the blessings of Lord Rama, I have been lucky to come to Ayodhya for the first time in my life. See you at 8 pm in the famous Hanuman Gadhi! Hail Lord Rama! Hail Lord Bajrang!”

On Thursday, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor posted a picture of him with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “BEFORE THE LAUNCH: Going to Ayodhya tomorrow. For an auspicious cause! Before going there, today met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hon. @myogi_adityanath ji at his residence with Jagat Guru Swami Ragvacharya Ji Maharaj and @priyagupta999 Mr. Yogi! Meeting you gives energy! Thank you very much for your good wishes. Hail Lord Bajrang! 🙏🕉😍 #ChiefMinister #Humbled

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer’.

He will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine War’, which will be released on September 28.

Kher is also all set to come with his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

