Anupam Kher visits Europe’s highest peak, praises Indian actresses for shooting in chiffon sarees

Mumbai, Oct 28 Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a breathtaking glimpse from his visit to Jungfrau, the highest peak in Europe.

Standing amid the snow-clad surroundings at -7°C, he couldn’t help but admire the grit of Indian actresses who have filmed song sequences at the same location wearing chiffon sarees. Through his post, Kher expressed his respect for their dedication and professionalism while braving such extreme weather conditions.

On Tuesday, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself braving the extreme cold at Jungfrau. The actor, clad in winter clothes, was seen recording himself amid heavy snowfall and icy winds, capturing the breathtaking landscape around him. With his trademark enthusiasm, Anupam Kher marvelled at the beauty of the location while applauding Indian actresses who have filmed song sequences there in sarees despite the freezing temperatures.

The actor wrote in the caption, “As I am on my way back to my beautiful country #Bharat, in the next few days I will be posting some of the remaining pics and videos of my trip to Switzerland! Here is one at the snowy peak in #Jungfrau! It is supposed to be the highest peak in Europe! Hats off to all the Indian actresses who did song sequences here in just chiffon Sarees in -7 degrees! That is also dedication! I was finding it difficult to stand there wearing five layers of clothes! Jai Ho! #SwitzerlandDiaries #MagicOfIndianCinema.”

Earlier, Anupam Kher, who was vacationing in Switzerland, shared a heartwarming moment as he enjoyed a peaceful stroll down what he described as the most magical street in the world. The veteran actor posted a delightful video of himself walking along a lush, green street, set to Mohammed Rafi and Sonu Nigam’s timeless melody “Pukarta Chala Hoon Main.”

The ‘Special 26’ actor also shared a video from a railway station in Switzerland, where he was seen standing next to the iconic Yash Chopra train on the Jungfrau Railway.

