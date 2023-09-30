Anupam Kher visits Kanak Bhawan temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited the Kanak Bhawan temple in the holy city of Ayodhya on Saturday to offer prayers.

The actor wore a white kurta for the visit.

He toldwhy it was important for him to come to Kanak Bhawan temple. He said, “God has given me everything. I came here to thank God and offered prayers for happiness and peace."

“Yesterday I went to Hanuman Garhi, today I came to the place where the grand construction of Ram Temple is being done. Now I have come to Ram Siyaram's Kanak Bhawan to pray for my loved ones, and for the country. Every Indian should come to Ayodhya and visit the Dev Bhoomi, this beautiful land and visit the Sitaram Hanuman Garhi Ji temples here,” Kher said.

He added, “Apart from acting, our contribution is important in the society and keeping that contribution in mind, I have come here. I and Priya together have prepared a series for 21 Hanuman temples and yesterday was the first episode which was about Hanuman. We will keep posting one episode every Saturday and Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer’.

He was also in ‘The Vaccine War’, which was released on September 28.

Kher is also all set to come with his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor