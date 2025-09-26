Anupam Kher visits Tirumala temple to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on 'Tanvi the Great' re-release

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 : Bollywood actor Anupam Kher offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

The actor donned a traditional red scroll around his body after offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara. While speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher expressed his happiness after visiting the Venkateswara Swamy Temple after many years.

While sharing his experience of the visit, Anupam said, "The priest's instruction to keep their eyes open while having the darshan of the deity moved me deeply, causing tears to flow spontaneously. The experience brought me immense peace and serenity, similar to previous visits."

The actor offered his prayers for himself and his well-wishers, wishing a joyful, successful and healthy life for everyone.

Meanwhile, actor-director Anupam Kher's directorial venture 'Tanvi The Great' was re-released in the theatres on September 26.

Starring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, the film explores themes of courage, autism, and the Indian armed forces.

Centred on the Indian Army and autism, 'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher). Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, the film received international recognition during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston.

It also earned standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

The film was originally released in theatres on July 18, 2025.

