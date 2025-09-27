Anupam Kher visits Tirupati Balaji: Glory of our country’s pilgrimage sites is truly remarkable

Mumbai, Sep 27 Veteran actor Anupam Kher described his recent visit to the Tirupati Balaji temple as a “blissful experience,” and said that the Glory of the country’s pilgrimage sites is truly remarkable.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself speaking to the media about his visit.

He captioned the post: “Tirupati Balaji ke darshan karke bahut sukhad anubhuti hui. Hamare desh ke teerth sthanon ki mahima adbhut hai! (After having the darshan of Tirupati Balaji, I experienced a very blissful feeling. The glory of our country’s pilgrimage sites is truly remarkable!)”

Anupam added: “Bahut saalon baad aaya tha to Tirupati se Tirumala ki har kshetra mein pragati bemisaal hai! Aap sab ke liye bhi prarthana ki! Jai Balaji! (I visited after many years, and the progress in every sphere from Tirupati to Tirumala is extraordinary! I also prayed for all of you! Jai Balaji!)”

On the work front, the actor’s film “Tanvi The Great” is back in theatres once again.

In a recent video, Anupam talked about second chances and revealed that he was almost replaced by actor Sanjeev Kumar.

“Namaste friends, what I want to share with you, I want to share with you that I believe in second chances a lot. In life, second chances are sometimes better than the first chance. Many people may not know that life gave me a second chance before I came into the film career.”

Sharing a personal anecdote, Anupam, who has worked in over 500 films, took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he was once removed from Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh just 10 days before the shoot, with Sanjeev Kumar being cast in his place.

“I was working in Saaransh film, and I was fired from the film 10 days before the shooting. And Sanjeev Kumar sir was hired. Then I went to Mr. Mahesh Bhatt and fought with him. I told him, ‘You are making a film on truth. I have been rehearsing for this film for 6 months. How can you fire me now?’ I fought a lot and cried a lot,” Anupam said.

He said that he got a second chance.

The actor captioned the post: “TANVI THE GREAT IS BACK IN THEATRES. Second chances matter… because they let us relive Courage, Hope and Inspiration. Experience the return of #TanviTheGreat - 26th September in limited theatres!”

Talking about the film, it features Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan.

The tale of “Tanvi The Great” revolves around a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum living with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

