Anupam Kher walks down memory lane as 'Daddy' clocks 36 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently walked down memory lane as his film 'Daddy' completed 36 years.

Released in 1989, the film was a turning point in Kher's career and also earned him his first National Award. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Daddy revolved around the emotional story of an alcoholic father trying to redeem himself for his daughter.

Kher, on Saturday, took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts on the film's 36th anniversary, thanking Mahesh Bhatt for his direction and also praising Pooja Bhatt, who made her acting debut in the film.

"Today completes 36 years of one of my most iconic films #Daddy. It was #PoojaBhatt's debut film. And I got my first #NationalAward for playing an alcoholic father who redeems himself for his daughter! Thank you #MaheshBhatt Saab for your love and brilliance! And my friend and ghazal maestro @talatazizofficial made this song timeless! Jai Ho!," he wrote.

'Daddy' tells the story of a young woman raised by her grandparents, who unexpectedly reconnects with her estranged father. Despite warnings about his alcoholism, she hopes to change him and bring him back into her life. The film's emotional depth and strong performances made it a classic.

Both Anupam and Pooja gave some of their best performances in the film. Daddy earned Anupam his first National Award, while it marked Pooja's Bollywood debut.

Anupam Kher was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency', which focused on the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath.

