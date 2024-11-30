Anupam Kher walks down the memory lane, recollects his struggles, journey of 40 years in cinema

Mumbai, Nov 30 Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming movie ‘Vijay 69’, feels that every experience in life counts.

On Saturday, the senior actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures of himself at different locations, and in the company of different people.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he recollected his journey of 40 years in cinema, and the struggles that he went through.

He wrote, “Casa Maria, Bandra: Casa Maria on St Paul's Road is my third house in the city. This is during Saaransh (his debut film in 1984) and I was staying on the first floor”.

He continued, “Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, ( Bandra West). The first place I worked at when I came to Mumbai on June 3rd 1981 for a job in an acting school. Then I discovered that actually there was no building or a place or an acting school! We were conducting classes on the beach”.

The actor then spoke about the iconic Prithvi Theatre in the Juhu area of Mumbai. He shared, “Prithvi Theatre, Juhu : I started my life at Prithvi when I landed in Mumbai on June 3rd 1981. This is the same place where Satish Kaushik’s play ‘Us Par Ka Nazara’ which was an adaptation of Arthur Miller's play, ‘A view from the bridge’. First play with Kirron Desire Under the Elms, did Look Back In Anger, Salgirah and Kuch bhi ho sakta hai”.

He further mentioned, “Kalumal Estate, Juhu : this is the first one bhk flat, B23 at Kalumal Estate Juhu, that I bought. Shastri Nagar, Santacruz Linking Road Extension : The place I lived in - at Shastri Nagar Linking road extension between 82 to 83 . I lived with four people. We used to sleep on the floor and there was no fan. I can never forget those days. Kherwadi: I lived in Bandra East, Kherwadi in 1981 with four people”.

‘Vijay 69’, produced by Yash Raj Films, is currently streaming on Netflix.

