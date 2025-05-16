Anupam Kher walks on Cannes 2025 red carpet ahead of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great' screening at film festival

Cannes [France], May 16 : Actor Anupam Kher shared his stills from his walk on the red carpet at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a bunch of pictures of his red carpet look as he entered the auditorium for the screening of the films. The actor's second directorial, 'Tanvi The Great', is set to screen at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

The 'Saaransh' actor adhered to the formal dress code of Cannes 2025, wearing a black tuxedo and a bow tie. The star looked handsome as he walked the red carpet and greeted his fans.

While sharing the photos, he wrote, "Red Carpet!", to signify his arrival at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Meanwhile, Kher, who has been sharing moments from his time at the festival with his fans, took to his Instagram account to introduce two writers of his upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great', Abhishek Dixit and Ankur Suman.

In the video, Kher says, "...Here, our film Tanvi The Great is going to have its world premiere on the 17th. But I thought I'd introduce you to two other writers of this film. So, let me introduce you first. This is Abhishek Dixit ji. And this is Ankur Suman ji.," he adds.

Kher has also been posting several photos from Cannes. Earlier in the day, the actor shared a series of pictures all decked out in a suit. One of the pictures also featured debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays Tanvi in the film.

He captioned the post, "You CAN try to look good in CANNES! Hai Na?? #TanviTheGreat #WorldPremiere"

Apart from Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt, the film also stars Khaki: The Bihar Chapter actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his big-screen debut after years of working in television and on streaming platforms.

Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami play crucial roles, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film.

Tanvi The Great features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.

It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced.

