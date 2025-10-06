Anupam Kher watches 'magical brilliance' of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' with family; says he is 'speechless'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher, along with his family, recently watched Risabh Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and hailed the filmmakers' team's "magical brilliance".

The prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit Kantara released in theaters on October 2 and has been receiving praise from audiences across the country for its storytelling, visuals, and connection to Indian traditions.

After watching the film, Kher posted on X to share his thoughts. He wrote, "Dearest @shetty_rishab! Just watched #Kantara with my mom, brother, Herman, and Phalguni! I am S P E E C H L E S S! I wish I had more words to describe your and your entire team's magical brilliance! May Lord Ram bless you. Jai Ho to you all!"

Kher and his family also recorded a short video where he can be seen expressing how moved they were by the film and its making. Director Rishab Shetty, who both directed and starred in the film, responded to Kher's post with gratitude.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, the film continues its strong theatrical run and has been released in multiple languages.

