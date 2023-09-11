Anupam Kher wishes brother Raju Kher on his 66th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Actor Anupam Kher wished his brother and actor Raju Kher on his 66th birthday.

Anupam took to his Instagram and posted a few pictures of himself with Raju.

He captioned the video, “My dear brother Raju! Even though you are one and a half years younger than me, you have always taken care of me like an elder brother. Life and wealth are not about ‘who earns how much!’ Rather, it is about ‘who spends how much.’ And in this matter, you have spent many times more than me in our entire life!”

“Be it love, sacrifice or serving our parents! He is also always laughing! In normal life, you would never have let me step on you! That's why I thanked you in my heart for doing this in the film ‘Unchai.’ May God grant you a long and healthy life! I will keep you happy! Live long, my brother!”

The first picture showcased the throwback picture of the duo.

In the second picture, Anupam can be seen touching feet of Raju. The picture is from the set of their movie 'Unchai.'

Raju Kher is a director and actor from India. In 1999, he directed the television series Sanskaar. He was most recently seen in the film 'Unchai' as Anupam Kher's elder brother in 2022.

Anupam, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer’.

He will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine War’. The first look posters of 'The Vaccine War' cast were unveiled on Saturday and the film will be released on September 28.

Kher also shared the look of his character from his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

