Anupam Kher wishes everyone on Krishna Janmashtami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : On the occasion of Janmashtami, actor Anupam Kher shared a post to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday with his fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kher dropped a video with animated photos of Lord Krishna.

He added Jubin Nautiyal's devotional song 'Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari' as the backdrop.

Extending greetings on the joyous occasion, he wrote, "Best wishes of Shri Krishna Janmashtami to all of you. May God fulfill all your wishes. Hail Lord Krishna. Krishna krishna hare hare. Say Hail Banke Bihari Lal. #HappyKrishnaJanmAshtami."

Bipasha Basu dropped a message on her Instagram story, which read, "On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, may you and your family be blessed with peace, prosperity and happiness."

Adivi Sesh posted on his Instagram story, "Krishnashtami. My favorite. All the little children dressed up as our divine Krishna is a beautiful to see."

Tamannaah Bhatia extended her wishes on this occasion.

Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 26 across the country. To celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, devotees observe fast and decorate temples and their homes, with flowers, diyas and lights.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

