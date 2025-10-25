Anupam Kher: You can be a poster boy even at seventy

Mumbai, Oct 25 Veteran actor Anupam Kher has redefined fitness and proved that age is no barrier when it comes to staying active.

Taking to Instagram, the 70-year-old actor shared a picture of himself at the gym. In the image, he could be seen flaunting his toned muscular back while doing a weighted pull-down workout.

“You can be a #PosterBoy even at seventy!!! Because you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.” #PosterBoy #NoPhotoShop #GoForIt #BobMarley,” he wrote as the caption.

The actor on October 24 opened up about the profound impact of nature and silence on his life.

He posted that spending time in serene natural surroundings helps him reconnect with his inner self, heal from life’s stresses, and rejuvenate both mind and soul.

For the caption, the veteran actor wrote, “Sometimes knowing yourself can be the beginning of all wisdom! And it can only happen when you introspect. When you go into your inner silence! Only Nature has the power to heal. Even if you think that you don’t need healing. Being from Shimla and Kashmir, nature also brings me closer to my childhood memories! It purifies me! It helps me reinvent myself! It awakens me! It rejuvenates me. #Nature #Silence.”

Meanwhile, Anupam’s “Tanvi The Great” re-released in theatres recently. He shared a video talking about second chances and revealed that he was almost replaced by actor Sanjeev Kumar.

Talking about the film, it features Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

The tale of “Tanvi The Great” revolves around a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum living with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

