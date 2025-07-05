Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' gets standing ovation from over 2,500 cadets at first screening

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : The first screening of 'Tanvi The Great,' directed by actor Anupam Kher, was held on Saturday evening at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune's Khadakwasla.

Kher was joined at the event by co-actors Boman Irani and debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the lead role of Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism who dreams of joining the Indian Army.

The event was attended by over 2,500 cadets and officers, who gave the film a standing ovation after the screening.

The film marks Kher's return to direction after over two decades, his last directorial being Om Jai Jagdish in 2002.

Earlier in the day, the first song from the film, titled 'Sena Ki Jai,' was unveiled. The song is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Kausar Munir and vocals by Shagun Sodhi.

'Tanvi The Great' follows the story of Tanvi Raina, who lives with her mother Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and is set to release worldwide in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

