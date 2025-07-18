Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Mumbai screening turns out to be a star-studed affair

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' had a grand premiere in Mumbai at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Thursday.

The Mumbai premiere was an star-studded affair. From Kirron Kher to Mahesh Bhatt to comedian Krushan Abhishek and Tiku Shardra, the iconic theatre was full of Bollywood celebrities.

'Tanvi The Great' Mumbai screening was also attended by Anupam Kher's neice Tanvi, who is pivotal part of Kher's inspiration for the movie.

She posed with the lead cast of Shubhangi Dutt and Anupam Kher. The movie is slated to release in the theatres on July 18, 2025.

Anupam Kher's wife Kirron Kher attended the screening of the movie in Mumbai along with her son Sikandar Kher.

Gulshan Grover wore a maroon suit for screening of the movie. He posed for the media.

Anoop Singh Jalota also attended the event.

Other celebrities included Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Tiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sundhi Chauhan and others.

Earlier, 'Tanvi The Great' exclusive premiere was held in the National Capital of India, which was attended by Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.

Rekha Gupta praised Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great', saying that it is very important for children to watch this movie.

While talking to the media after the screening, Delhi CM expressed her happiness after watching the "inspirational" and "heart-touching" story of Tanvi The Great.

She also expressed her wish to screen the movie for the children on behalf of the Delhi government.

"This theme is so successful in itself, so beautiful, that today, every child of the country, every child of the world, it is very important to watch this movie. We would also like to show this movie to as many children as possible on behalf of the Delhi government, which is inspirational, heart-touching and has patriotism," said Gupta.

She further congratulated Anupam Kher and the team of 'Tanvi The Great' for showcasing a "special theme" through the movie.

"It is connected to the feelings of children, that side which the world cannot see. So, on such a special theme, to make this movie, I congratulate Anupamji, I congratulate his entire team. And for the success of this movie, many, many congratulations," she added.

Starring debut actress Shubhangi Dutt, he film also stars Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Karan Tacker in prominent roles.'Tanvi The Great', which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.

It has also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

