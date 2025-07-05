Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' new song 'Sena Ki Jai' pays heartfelt tribute to Indian Army

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great's first track 'Sena Ki Jai' is a heartfelt tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces.

The makers of 'Tanvi The Great' released the first song of the movie on Saturday. Composed by Oscar-winning maestro MM Keeravani, the song is sung by Shagun Sodhi, while the heartfelt lyrics of the track are penned by Kausar Munir.

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant army environment, the song showcases Tanvi's gratitude towards the army in her own way, this time through a dance.

Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the lead role in the movie, was seen singing and dancing with the army men while she remembers their sacrifices for the nation.

In the song, Shubhangi is also seen dancing with Karan Tacker, who plays the role of an army man and her father in the film. The visuals are stirring, patriotic, and packed with vigour.

The film's music is presented by Zee Music. They shared the song on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLuBvXuBjo6/

Speaking about the song, M. M. Keeravani said, "Sena Ki Jai is the heart of Tanvi The Great. This song is our tribute to all the armed forces who protect us. It's a composition that will make you want to dance to its rhythm while filling your heart with pride, which truly reflects the spirit of New India," as per the press note shared by the makers.

Anupam Kher lauded MM Keeravani, saying, "He (M.M. Keeravani) is truly one of the most gifted artists of our time. Knowing him has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life. I'm honoured to release the most special song from our film, 'Sena Ki Jai,' as a gift for his birthday. This song will be an anthem for our bravehearts. It is composed in a way that reflects the unique thinking of an autistic mind, which is deeply layered and powerful. It captures the spirit and strength of our soldiers. A timeless tribute which will echo forever," as quoted in a press note.

'Tanvi The Great' marks Anupam Kher's return to direction after 'Om Jai Jagdish' in 2002. The film introduces debutant Shubhangi alongside a stellar cast, including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser, as well as Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

'Tanvi The Great' is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC. The movie will be released in cinemas worldwide on July 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor